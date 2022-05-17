To the Editor:
Ward 5 Geneva city councilor, where have you been? Do the residents of your ward know you haven’t shown your face at a council meeting in the last five months? Must be there is nothing on your personal agenda to advance, so you have decided to become negligently disengaged from Geneva. Or could, it be that you have moved out of the city and have no transportation to get to meetings?
Seems funny that you reappeared just in time to vote against Judge Doran’s ruling against the illegally formed, biased Police Review Board. As previously mentioned, it seems you only care about one issue in Geneva, which would be the creation of the PRB. One goal, to advance socialist narratives and hurt the public safety ability the city provides to its citizens.
If you can’t or won’t do the job you were elected to do, serving ALL the citizens and their best interests, then please RESIGN. I’m calling on you to sign a sworn affidavit that you still live in the city.
Mayor Valentino, Deputy Mayor Noone, Councilors Pealer, Salone, and Gaglianase — keep up the great work you do for the betterment of the city of Geneva and ALL residents!
The mission statement for Geneva "is to be a welcoming and safe place to live, work and visit.” Some on City Council have failed this mission.
BILL McNICHOLAS
Phelps
Lifelong resident of Geneva