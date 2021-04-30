WARE doesn’t support Wayne County police reform plan
To the Editor:
An open letter to the Wayne County Board of Supervisors:
Nine months ago, Executive Order 203 was released by Gov. Cuomo demanding police reform and reinvention to address the imbalance of police interactions within minority communities and people living in poverty.
Wayne Action for Racial Equality has pushed for and supported this effort months before the first meeting was finally coordinated in January. Many WARE members have worked diligently with other community members and Wayne County officials to present ideas and suggestions for positive change in the culture of law enforcement.
However, WARE cannot support the supervisors’ reform plan recently approved, as it has failed to address the needed reform. The supervisors have mostly ignored the demands of the Executive Order, have ignored most of the suggestions of the subcommittees in hastily writing their plan, did not effectively engage the affected population, and have not fully acknowledged racism in Wayne County.
We, therefore, will be reporting our findings to New York state.
Members of WARE will continue to work with others in supporting efforts to both improve the plan and to engage in the committees, which the Board of Supervisors has promised the community will be fully supported to improve police policies and community safety.
We will be observing the Board of Supervisors to ensure their promises of community engagement and positive change will be fulfilled, so that the community will receive what the Governor has demanded: equal treatment of all community members regardless of their race/ethnicity or status.
Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) Membership