To the Editor:
Regarding your April 6 story, "FOIL request foiled":
I see your FOIL story was boring so you had to jazz it up with some Jan. 6 references. ... for a few clicks. The Finger Lakes Times must be a CNN affiliate with such a technique.
I suppose more information is better than less.
I think the issue is does the town of Canandaigua have to supply the photos in order to comply with New York State FOIL? I guess we will find out. But it is pretty clear that they need to.
Will he get a local hack judge to side with the town? Probably … because judges don't like to be accountable to the public, either, but if it gets to a real court (if there is such a thing), the answer is pretty obvious.
In any case, the town made fools of themselves and proved there are accountability and transparency issues in Canandaigua. The town wants to waste time and money … when she could email him the pictures in a matter of a minute and it would be a done deal.
But this isn’t about FOIL. It’s about their butts hurting.
Bad cops behave the same way. Government doesn't like to be accountable to the public. Dan Warmus does an excellent job of demonstrating that. I suggest you subscribe to his channel. I do. I watch every one that comes out when it comes out. It is an amazing public service. And I think he is an American hero. A true patriot.
And the officials in Canandaigua are tyrants who don't understand they work for the public, not the other way around.
MICHAEL R. FRANKLIN
Syracuse