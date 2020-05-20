To the Editor:
There seems to be a large disconnect between watching Fox News, CNN and NBC. I watch all these stations for the simple reason that more information is better and that we do live in a country where democracy still exists even if some protesters carrying AR-15s feel that only their beliefs apply to all.
Not so. People did not like Bernie because he was too much a socialist. Well I hate to break the bubble, but we already are — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and bailing out banks with our tax money. You don't call giving out $4.6 million to the LA Lakers instead of feeding our distressed and hungry Americans socialistic?
What we should all protest about is the greed of banks and airlines. This is how we should all get energized. Some people get energized by watching Fox News and Trump's mouth, but my suggestion would be to watch other stations and maybe read the New York Times in order to have a different perspective of our politicians, and our democracy.
Trump is neither a Republican nor a Democrat. Trump is all about Trump. Period. As for Mitch McConnell, two banana peels please!
JOE NEVES
Phelps