To the Editor:
My hope is that most voting age adults in the U.S. are watching, listening to, or reading about the impeachment trial of D.J. Trump. Depending on the outcome, our senators may not be the only jurors to decide how, or if, the U.S. remains a democracy, if it is decided in the next election.
As jurors/voters, we should be impartial and apolitical while absorbing all the available information. Our attention should focus on facts; not distractions, generalizations, innuendo, and false narratives. These facts, backed by available witnesses and evidence, need to be followed in chronological order to make complete sense. Anything not understood should be researched until it becomes clear. Informed decisions can’t be made without clarity.
The facts have been disputed but, so far, not rebutted with witnesses and evidence to the contrary, even though opportunities have existed and still do. I’ll be watching and listening for it. I want to hear and see opposing facts, not opinions or irrelevant distractions.
We all should want the truth, now and always, whether or not it could have adverse affects politically or financially.
BILL EVANS
Waterloo