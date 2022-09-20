Water is life, so why are we messing with it?
To the Editor:
Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink! Seventy percent of the Earth’s surface is water, but only a small percentage is fit to drink. With hydrofracking and drilling for oil at an increased rate, you think the powers that be feel the coming of green energy.
With the country having an increased amount of clean water problems you would think those in control in Congress would be worried about it. Nope, just the people of California; Flint, Mich.; Jackson, Miss.; and several other places about getting clean water ... or any water at all. The people in power only care about the rich and famous, not the little guy.
They have, for years, ignored the problem with water, and the government is to blame. Take Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., for example. They just admitted that a toxic substance had been released into the camp’s water system for years without telling anyone about it. Why? Because the government is exempt from EPA regulations.
Fortunately, President Biden has signed an order allowing people to sue the government for compensation for a large number of illnesses, although only Camp Lejeune and the people who worked or trained or visited there from 1958-87. What about other bases around the country? Do they have to comply with the EPA? Hell no.
Let me remind everyone that without clean water, you die, and with contaminated water, you also die. It just takes longer. So everyone, look at the failing infrastructure with water, sewer, roads, bridges, etc., and tell me everything is fine. Just remember those in Congress and at the state level who voted against infrastructure come election time.
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley