To the Editor:
I read the recent article about the Waterloo student walkout and I found major discrepancies.
For instance, the exact wording of the statement by the teacher aide involved, you are reporting hearsay and selected bits and pieces to grow your publication. How about printing the facts. At least social media is. From what I have seen — social or print — the comment was not a statement but a question.
I'm a combat veteran who served in Iraq. I suffered greatly from that — PTSD. I know suicide; been there, and still fight it everyday, along with many of my brothers and sisters, 22 a day. How about stepping back and getting the real deal?
WILLIAM CAFARO
Geneva