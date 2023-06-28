Waterloo budget rejection dangerous
To the Editor:
The Waterloo community is making a dangerous statement by voting down the Waterloo Central School District budget for the second time. The reason for this can be simply summarized: Some community members are not happy with the education system (academically and financially).
Disinformation has been circulating on the news waves and social media platforms that has demonized our education system as a result of post-pandemic anger, anxiety, and frustration.
Voting a school budget down will only harm students through the cancellation of extracurricular programs, eradicating the dispensation of necessary supplies, and decreasing crucial support systems. Through an economic development lens, what business will want to open its doors and invest in a community that will not support its students? When making the life decision to stay or leave, how many graduates will want to return to their hometown to share their trades/talents? What new families will want to settle in Waterloo? What will happen to property values?
So much fear exists in our post-pandemic society. We all want to find solutions to these fears and discomforts, but what experts can we turn to at the moment? As we navigate these uncharted waters, we must understand that the expertise of the past may no longer be valid. Here’s the good news: New and effective expertise will rise from our current troubles, and help push society forward.
At this moment, we should be comforting one another. We should support our leaders. We should become involved in community groups to gain perspective, ask questions with an open mind, listen, and help generate solutions. The toxicity that will prohibit societal progress (gossip, foolish claims of expertise, social media arguments, lack of a thirst for understanding, political blame, emotional and reactive approaches) will always exist, but we will be able to stand up with the confidence and knowledge we need to drown out debilitating negativity.
Our students are counting on their communities as a collective to support them in every facet of life. They deserve the best from us.
With concern,
JOSH MULL
Canandaigua