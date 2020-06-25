To the Editor:
In reply to the Lori Black letter in the Friday, June 5 issue ("Heartbroken that Waterloo failed to honor veterans"), I will say Waterloo did not forget.
She should have been on Locust Street on the evening of Friday, May 22. Then she would have seen the Daughters of Union Civil War Veterans and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War place a lighted luminary, a rose, and a flag at each of the 58 cenotaphs located at The American Civil War Memorial.
And she would have heard David Shaw read the names of the 58 men from Waterloo who died in the Civil War.
On the morning of May 30 (originally Decoration Day) at about 11 o'clock I was driving west on West Williams Street. Nearing the County Courthouse I noticed a police car blocking Memorial Day Place. A color guard was marching toward the monuments in Lafayette Park.
As you know those we lost in Korea, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and Iraq are remembered there.
I presume brief ceremonies were held at that time. There may have been other ceremonies of which I have no knowledge. Of course all events were conducted without the benefit of spectators.
I am still proud to say that I live in Waterloo, N.Y., the Birthplace of Memorial Day.
And I hope Lori Black will be part of the events next year.
BILL HOLMES
Waterloo