Waterloo is not the home of Memorial Day, as it claims
To the Editor:
It was 152 years ago, on May 30, 1868, that the village of Waterloo, along with 134 other northern communities, held the first Memorial Day commemoration in compliance with Grand Army of the Republic Commander-in-Chief Gen. John A. Logan’s General Orders #11. This is a matter of documented history, and anyone interested in reading the write-up of that inaugural commemoration can do so in the June 3, 1868, issue of The Seneca Observer, available online at Fultonhistory.com or on CD-ROM in the Waterloo Library.
What made Waterloo’s event different was that it was organized and carried out by the village itself, not its local G.A.R. post, which wouldn’t be founded until 1870. For years, the important qualifier “first public” commemoration was generally adhered to, but over time the word “public” was dropped, and Waterloo came to believe that it had held the first Memorial Day ever.
In 1933, a highly imaginative (read: fictionalized) account of that first commemoration, written for the sake of recruiting new members into the Sons of Union Veterans, set the date at May 5, where it has stayed ever since.
I have spent the better part of two years researching this and can assure you that it just isn’t so. Waterloo is not “the birthplace of Memorial Day.”
MARSHALL BERDAN
Glastonbury, Conn.