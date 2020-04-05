To the Editor:
On Friday, March 27, the staff of Skoi-Yase Primary School formed a teacher train of over 60 vehicles to drive through as much of Waterloo as we could to see our students and show them how very much we miss them. We were joined by our incredible principal, superintendent, assistant superintendent and even some staff members who don’t always work in our building.
It was difficult to see each other and our students and keep our distance but we felt it vital to show our students that we support them and their families even when times are tough. We are filled with so much gratitude for our sweet Waterloo.
Thank you so much to everyone who made signs, decorated your houses and trees, sat outside for ages, whooped and hollered, yelled and banged pans, and those who drove to places a ways from your home with your children just to catch a glimpse of us. There will never be words for how much your teachers love you. We wanted more than anything to stop our cars and get out and hug you. We can’t wait until we can greet you at the door to our classrooms again with hugs, fist bumps, high fives and, above all, love. What a gift it was to see your faces. We want you to know we love you so much and we will get through this together! Thank you for making it a little easier by letting us see your sweet smiles for even a couple of seconds.
Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to the Waterloo fire department for reaching out and volunteering your awesome truck to wrap up the end of our train. You made a special day even better!
With so much gratitude and "Pride in our Tribe,"
SHAWN MICHELLE ORCUTT
Skoi Yase Primary School Teacher