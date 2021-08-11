To the Editor:
In response to a Letter to the Editor from Jeffrey Yost in the July 27 edition of the Finger Lakes Times alleging that Wayne County employees were allowed to brush hog a series of trails, I offer the following:
The Erie Canal Trail in the vicinity of Swifts Landing Park and Port Gibson Road is maintained by the New York State Canal Corporation and not by Wayne County staff. Additionally, the county-owned Swifts Landing Park has lawn maintenance performed by Mentis Lawn and Landscape under contract with Wayne County. Lastly, Port Gibson Road and Galloway Road are both owned/maintained by the Town of Palmyra and not Wayne County. Wayne County has not performed any mowing or maintenance on this segment of the old Trolley Bed or on the Erie Canal Trail, nor do we have any future plans to do so.
To my knowledge, nobody has requested permission to utilize any of the county-owned property in this area, and Wayne County cannot authorize anyone to utilize private property.
It is in unfortunate this information was placed in the paper without confirmation. In the future, please contact me if you have any questions or concerns as to the operation of the Wayne County Public Works Department.
KEVIN P. ROONEY
Wayne County Public Works Superintendent