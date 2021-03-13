To the Editor:
As some may know, the National Park Service has a study underway to consider the feasibility of creating a Finger Lakes National Heritage Area. It is in the process of determining and evaluating the natural, historic, cultural, educational and recreational resources of the Finger Lakes.
In the past, Wayne county has been left out of the Finger Lakes advertising consortium, though it is solidly linked to the Finger Lakes as well as the Lake Ontario region. Making Wayne County a part of this endeavor will require the support of businesses, non-profits, cultural institutions, as well as town and village governments and our county board.
The outcome is obvious to anyone keeping an eye on the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor: advertising, tourism and grant money available to towns and villages that are a part of the area. It also will boost the development of small businesses, which are the heart of our village communities.
On the National Park Service’s project website for this study is a “Story Map” and a survey with room for comment. I encourage all Wayne County local government entities as well as businesses, organizations and citizens to find the National Park Service’s Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Feasibility Study website and read the materials available that allow you to comment on the defined area as well as what your area has to offer such a national designation.
Wayne County has much to offer the visitors to our region and I’d like to see us take an important role in this designation.
JOAN WALLIS
Lyons