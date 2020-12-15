We all have a responsibility to verify what we hear
To the Editor:
In order for a lie to be perpetrated it requires at least two participants — the one who lies and the one who accepts that lie without reservations or questioning it. Consider this: If you can’t see the con, you are the mark.
Today, we have the situation where our current President continues to make statements and assertions attempting to damage the integrity of our recent election. These statements have been carefully examined and widely refuted by Republicans and Democrats alike. Even one of his greatest defenders, his own attorney general, confirmed there was no tampering in the election.
Free speech is a fundamental right in our democracy. People are free to make any wild and untruthful statements they like. The balancing remedy to counter such falsehoods is for people to take personal responsibility to verify that what is presented to them is the truth, to verify the integrity of their sources. As Ronald Regan famously said, “Trust but verify.” I acknowledge this isn’t easy.
I ask my friends and neighbors who voted for President Trump to question the unverified statements floating around. Judge for yourself whether there is proof of the many outrageous statements you hear or see in social media.
We all share a love of these United States of America, and right now the integrity of our very democracy is at risk. We will only come together again when we share a trust in our democratic institutions.
No one owns the truth. We are all fallible, but we can find truth through conversation with those we trust — even those we disagree with.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken