We are no longer ‘home of the brave’
To the Editor:
“Home of the brave” needs to be deleted from the National Anthem. When we are so cowardly that we shoot children for ringing the doorbell, we need to strictly avoid the subject of courage.
We have a million more guns than people. Are we brave, or scared of our own shadow?
We not only shoot children, we shoot cheerleaders, family pets, grocery shoppers. We are terrified of everyone and everything. “Oh, my God, there is a child at the door. Where is my AK47?!”
When others on the planet hear “home of the brave,” they must snicker. We shouldn’t raise the subject.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua