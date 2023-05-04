To the Editor:
The recent Letter to the Editor regarding deleting “Home of the Brave” from the National Anthem is an affront on the brave men and women stationed throughout the world protecting it from evil empires.
The United States has over 800 military bases and 165,000 personnel in more than 70 countries throughout the world. Fatalities occur.
With 1.4 million personnel and an annual budget of $800 billion, these brave Americans are ready to put their lives on the line, wherever and whenever called upon to do so.
One cannot blame the crime wave overtaking our country on lack of bravery of law enforcement agencies, whose hands are tied to do the job they are trained for. The horrendous crime wave here should never have escalated to where it is. Reduced police budgets and personnel numbers, judges who don’t prosecute, not arresting those responsible for crimes, and more all contribute to the situation we are in, with no resolution in sight.
Sadly no politicians are willing to step up. Election and reelection are their priorities.
Law enforcement officers are executed for no reason, except hatred.
Border patrol agencies are grossly understaffed as well as limited in authority to do their jobs.
Those we entrust our lives to, like first responders, rush into disasters with no concern for their safety.
No, America is and will always be the Home of the Brave.
We sleep knowing our families are protected 24/7.
Remove the Home of the Brave phrase from the National Anthem? I think not.
RON MARTINO
Geneva