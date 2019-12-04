To the Editor:
Last month, awareness of climate change was brought to Geneva by a rally and march organized and led by Geneva Women's Assembly. It brought out a significant number of people from our local colleges as well as residents of all ages. For that, I commend each and everyone for doing what you felt was right for our city on our fragile planet.
The impact it had on me was being more conscious of what I contribute to the crisis for which we are all responsible. We cannot wait for the money-hungry, oil barons and their like-minded profiteers of our natural resources to act. We, the people, must change our ways first! Our actions and behavior are very important.
On a personal level, I take advantage of the compost service in my ward, shop responsibly, and use as little plastic as I can. Instead I use glass for my food storage. These changes I've made are little things, but they do make a difference.
It's really not that hard to form a new habit. It takes something like 21 to 30 days! What are you willing to do for our city so that we can all act locally and think globally?
JIM GREGOIRE
Geneva