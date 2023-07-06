We can’t change our energy past, but let’s not repeat it
To the Editor:
Re: the recent commentary by Richard Blakesley:
I hope Mr. Blakesley has had a chance to read my last five columns regarding the scoping plan and my prior column on oil entitled, “Oil, it’s in everything.” For the past six years I have covered many of the issues in prior monthly columns.
Calling the limiting of gas stoves and associating this with Gestapo is a bit extreme. My father, who spoke Russian, Ukrainian, Polish and German, was a death camp translator. He could, rest his soul, tell you what a loss of freedom meant. He would get a chuckle out of someone comparing the exchange of a gas stove for an electric especially when it has a genuine purpose — i.e. clean air, CO2 and improving our infrastructure by going all electric — was not a reduction of personal freedom. However, being caged, not fed, forced labor, and stories too tragic to relate, is.
When Jimmy Carter suggested that we conserve energy, turn down our thermostats, wear a sweater, ride share, and reduce unnecessary travel, this former US Navy captain who served in our armed forces (apparently no bone spurs) lost the election because America did not see this as a patriotic duty. The American voter did not care about the consequences of war over oil, let alone the associated environmental damage. I considered it a patriotic duty to conserve.
Today, wildfires rage in northern Alberta, not too far from the Fort McMurray oil sand project where vast areas of pristine forests were clear cut, leaving the remaining land a desert. Large volumes of fresh water are being diverted from the surrounding forest to process the sand oil. Not to mention the large agricultural lands used to grow corn for ethanol when solar fields on unusable land can produce up to 70 times the corresponding energy at a fraction of the cost, with little if any long-term consequential environmental damage year after year after year.
Jimmy Carter was spot on. We didn’t pay attention, and now this is the result. We can’t change the past, but let’s not repeat it. Give it time. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Please limit your time with Fox News and check out my monthly column. As Walt Kelly wrote in his “Pogo” comic strip, “we have met the enemy and he is us.”
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan