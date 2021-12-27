We have no real plan to fight Covid
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow attended the final Walworth Town Board meeting of 2021. I had an opportunity to a have a discussion with Brian just before he left the building, during a break at the meeting.
I asked him if he could do more to encourage teamwork in battling Covid-19.
He said, “We’re doing that.” But HOW they are doing it. Did he make statements? Did he make a “hands-on approach,” like working to help Wayne County Public Health or Foodlink? Has he held any open town hall meetings via Zoom?
I told him that it’s not about politics. “We have spent more time fighting with each other than we have been fighting Covid-19. It’s been maskers vs. anti-maskers, and vaxxers vs. anti-vaxxers. It’s about us against Covid-19! We need more teamwork. It’s not about control, dictatorships or socialism. We are losing the war on Covid! Covid is taking control,” not President Biden, Gov. Hochul, former Gov. Cuomo or Dr. Fauci.
When asked, “What do you want us to do?”
I answered, “Take the advice I just gave you. Straighten out some of your colleagues in Albany. They are going the wrong way.” We said good night and he left.
Since Wayne County’s population is below 500,000, I heard residents may not receive home tests. Brian & Co. can change that. This is possibly one of many reasons why Covid infections are rising rapidly in Wayne County.
CHARLIE CARADONNA
Walworth