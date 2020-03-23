To the Editor:
In your letters section of March 9, Ben Guthrie responded to my "Stop truth decay," which ran in your Feb. 24 edition.
Unfortunately he has continued what I charged the leading Democrats with and that is "acceleration enormously of truth decay." His last sentence with the irrational charge confirms his anti-Trump obsession and I would remind Mr. Guthrie that President Trump received over 50% more Senate votes than were necessary in his "overwhelming," most welcome and totally justified not guilty verdict.
I would respectfully ask Mr, Guthrie to heed the last sentence of mine which read, "It is time we all embrace that elusive good, the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."
JOE FITZGERALD
Canandaigua