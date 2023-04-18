We must do what it takes to protect our children
To the Editor:
Schools can no longer be soft targets to automatic weapons and the mentally unstable. Our children are being killed.
Prayers haven’t worked. Vigils and protests haven’t moved any decision makers. Condolences certainly don’t work. Our politicians can’t agree on any meaningful gun reform because we can’t.
Armed teachers (even IF they were willing) are no substitute for trained law enforcement. BUT we MUST protect our children in schools. They are defenseless against this madness, and it is our fault.
What can we do? We must treat our schools like we treat our airports and prisons. We need a massive influx of law enforcement dollars and presence in every school in America. We have a duty to not only provide a free K-12 education, but also to assure our students are safe. It is time to stop wringing our hands and arguing about the Second Amendment and defend our children.
KENNETH CAMPBELL
Dresden