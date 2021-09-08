To the Editor:
In our world today we are bombarded 24/7 by all kinds of information, visual and aural. The news slants in opposite directions; advertising is aimed to our succumbing to temptations. Our sensibilities are whirled in a cyclone of possibilities. Our inborn instincts of "flight or fight" are tested constantly.
My Webster's Collegiate Dictionary (revised in 1953) defines "reckoning" as "a measuring of possibilities for the future; the settlement of rewards or penalties for any action; settlement of accounts."
We now, as a nation, face "reckoning." Our future resides in our past. We must recognize our failures for what they continue to be and seek to right them. All events and aspects of such must be acknowledged in the light of cold, hard truth; therein lies the "rock and the hard place." Truth is the "rock" and to accept it with consensus is the "hard place."
We must build our future on the boulder of truth else the myriad grains of sand will gather, cloud and blow away, burying all rights of the individual to exist in a society that allows for "individualism."
MARION K. DONNELLY
Fairport