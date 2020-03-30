To the Editor:
As a retired and concerned person, as we all are, I just wanted to take a moment to say “Thank You” for all the hard work and dedication that each medical professional, state official, federal official, media communications person, along with all the local town and city officials, as well as thousands of other Americans, for what they are doing each and every day to help fellow Americans in need, as well as keeping their communities safe during this challenging situation.
This country has a proven history that when we are faced with challenging times, when it becomes vital to rally together as one to support our country, our families, our friends, and our neighbors, that we put all differences aside to make this happen.
I truly believe we will accomplish this together in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Keep the faith and be safe and we will prevail against this current challenge.
DENNIS GOLAS
South Hadley, Massachusetts