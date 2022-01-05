We must listen to our children
To the Editor:
Yes, we must listen to our children. When they are joyful and when they are crying in pain. Or too silent. We must help them express themselves. Let them know they are loved. That we are present for them.
When our children take courage to say to the world, “I hurt,” we need to listen. When our children courageously demonstrate and protest non-violently, adults must pause and allow them to speak up. Not call the police. The First Amendment is their right too.
We understand parents and school officials are also suffering the responsibility of caring and providing safe space for our children to be and learn. There were 32 school shootings heading into the final days of 2021 — 24 since Aug. 1.
Secure a safe space for them. Otherwise, they go inward, bottling up what ails them. Depression, cutting or worse. There were over 47,000 teen suicides in 2019. Can you hear them?
You may be asking what could cause them to suffer. Consider this: They are being bullied. They are unable to show their affection. They are denied the right to be who they are.
According to the CDC, in 2019, there were 13,447 reported incidents of bullying, grades 9-12; based on sex, race and sexual orientation. Are you listening?
Our children are suffering the fear of not returning home, or being traumatized. They fear for their lives where it’s supposed to be safe.
Can we hear what is happening in America? We must listen to our children or we may lose them.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken