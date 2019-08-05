To the Editor:
"The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all." (JFK)
John Fitzgerald Kennedy was Boston Irish. They were told to go back to where they had come from. Despite the invitation on the Statue of Liberty:
"Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Criminals knew the Irish were risk-free victims for rape, robbery, and murder. My old boss Larry Finn's father was murdered for his paycheck. Police of the day took no interest at all. That happens in some cities today regarding African-Americans. Have you heard people say, "Let them kill each other. Good riddance?"
My own ancestors were driven from their homeland by the famine. The open season on Irish forced Bishop Benedict Fenwick to buy miles and miles of Aroostook County in Maine. He sent the refugees up there to Benedicta, a refuge from the persecution.
My mother raised her children to know their history and none of us turned out to be the anti-American KKK types you see on the rise today.
It is comical to me when people who are second generation strut around in red, white, and blue, so you'd think they belong to one of the First Nations. Donald Trump's mother was a foreigner, and on his father's side of the family, his German immigrant grandfather feared being deported.
All of his wives have been immigrants. What isn't comical is when these same people say, "Go back to where you came from." That is the same racist garbage thrown at their ancestors. How pathetic is that. Those who will not learn from history are doomed to let Donald Trump make fools of them.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua
