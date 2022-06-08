To the Editor:
My wife and I live on Lower Lake Road in Seneca Falls. It is my daily habit to go for a bike ride there.
On a recent Sunday morning, as I rode by Cayuga Lake State Park, I noticed how many kids with their families were out for the day. And then I thought about the recent tragedy.
People need to face the truth. Its not a "gun problem." It's a we-are-not-bringing-our-children-up-right problem. The evidence is everywhere.
It's amazing how much denial is going on. No wonder nothing changes. We have to understand what the real problem is before we can come up with the real solution.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls