To the Editor:
When the pandemic is finally over and life is returning to normal we need a celebration — a National Day of Recognition dedicated to those essential service workers who tried so valiantly to keep us safe, to treat our illnesses. Those who put their lives on the line so others of us would not have to. The doctors, nurses, aides, food service workers, cleaning staff and all the others who were not allowed to shelter in place.
This Day should be treated as reverently as we treat Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. There should be parades, fireworks and celebrations all across this great nation to celebrate these heroes.
I personally thank you, one and all! We should all aspire to be as selfless as yourselves.
LESTER HAYWARD
Lodi