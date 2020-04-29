We need our leaders to establish more testing
To the Editor:
I have been a Physician Assistant for 39 years and feel the need to point out what should be obvious to our leaders making policy for their constituents in this healthcare crisis. The lack of testing for COVID-19 is a gaping hole in our effort to control not just the spread of the outbreak, but the fear and anxiety that we are all experiencing.
I am employed locally, a staff of four providers and a nursing department. I and my fellow workers, along with our patients, would benefit greatly from more testing, even though we are not experiencing symptoms (yet). If we knew who in our department was susceptible or immune to the virus in advance, we could utilize our staff more safely and efficiently, reducing not only illness within our ranks but also exposure to patients and other staff members.
The fact that we don’t have the ability to test widely is a major flaw in the overall response to the epidemic. People that are SICK aren’t being tested until they are hospitalized.
If we could set up drive-thru testing stations in the community for EVERYBODY, I’m sure we would find a percentage of the local population that is immune. This would decrease everyone’s stress level and allow these folks to either go back to work or volunteer in the public health care needs for our community if they so desired.
Our leader in Washington has bragged that there are “a million tests,” like it is some great achievement. The fact is that there are over 320 million U.S. citizens and they all need to be tested ... now.
One of our nurses described having corona-like symptoms in mid-February with fever, shortness of breath, weakness and sore throat. It’s very likely she is immune to the virus but she has not been tested. Knowing who is sick or immune would be a huge benefit to the overall community.
We need our leaders. There should be an outcry from local and state leaders demanding resources to set up testing stations NOW for everybody. We in the community need to step up and demand some action. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and the county and state public health departments need to implement this now before it’s too late.
GERALD ORTEGO
Seneca Falls