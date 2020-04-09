To the Editor:
There are cases of coronavirus within the reading area of the Finger Lakes Times. There also are cases of patients whose medical conditions/procedures are being compromised because of the coronavirus.
My son is a candidate for the clinical TIL trial to fight mucosal melanoma. He was diagnosed December 2018. After many zigs and zags he was due to begin the hospitalization part of the clinical trial this April 29. As of March 28, the trial has been delayed until the beginning of June. The beds at Yale Cancer Center, where my son receives his medical care, are being used for coronavirus patients. Changes can happen at any moment.
My reason for sharing this story: The best way that we can help our loved ones who are "waiting" to have their medical needs met, is to do everything that we can to "flatten the curve" — to get us out of this medical crisis — to have the hospital beds and equipment available for them. We can do our part by "physically distancing" from other people, and taking an abundance of caution in all that we do. Together we can make a positive difference.
May we express our heartfelt gratitude to the frontline medical community as they care for all patients.
Furthermore, we must be proactive. Our elected leaders must have foresight so that we can be as ready as we can be for any crisis.
CINDY GORHAM-CREVELLING
Keuka Park