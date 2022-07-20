We need to do what is best for born, preborn
To the Editor:
When in our country’s recent modern history do we legally allow the strong to dominate the weak? We have laws against and shudder when we hear about child abuse, spousal abuse, killing of any kind, drug overdose, etc. These laws are made to protect the “weak and innocent.”
Every pregnancy, from the moment of conception, has TWO DIFFERENT DNAs and, around 21 days, A DIFFERENT HEART BEGINS TO BEAT. These are scientific facts.
Our society needs other solutions rather than abortion. Abortion leads to the destruction of “innocent and weak” human life.
Yes, I am a woman and a mother of two daughters, plus have one granddaughter and a great-granddaughter, and totally understand the rights for women! We, as woman, have come so far! BUT the extermination of our offspring is NOT a solution! We must come together on common ground to do what is best for women — born and preborn!!
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo