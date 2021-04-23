To the Editor:
There is someone knocking on your door. They are a refuge and they need help.
Isn't that the situation for most of the people trying to cross our southern border? As Christians, we must help them. Many have been subjected to extreme weather conditions and/or poor government action so that their living conditions are desperate.
We will spend money dealing with this. I think we should spend that money to help the refugees where they are now. They need housing, repairs to roads, schools, health services and economic renewal, including arming. To me, our government's response would be more effective doing those things rather than building more walls.
Individually, I can search for and support charities and other organizations that are already working in those areas. Actually, I must.
JOE IOCCO
Geneva