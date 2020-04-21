To the Editor:
Oh my God! Some people ask for civility, respect and the ability to get along and at the same time they offend those of us who voted for and support President Trump.
Recently, a writer to the paper from Waterloo started by praising the President’s poll numbers in a long letter then stabbed him and his supporters in the back. I thought everyone was to be united in fighting this pandemic and drop politics for now. People are complaining about the President’s daily press briefing and they say nothing about Gov. Cuomo’s daily reports.
When President Trump suggested the possible use of hydroxychloroquine the democratic governors blocked doctors and health officials from proscribing this treatment. What an irony!
When it comes to abortion these same individuals claim medical decisions are between a patient and their doctor. An African-American democratic state law maker from Michigan, Karen Whitsett, credits Trump and hydroychloroquine with saving her life.
It is important to keep an open mind regardless of your politics when it comes to medical treatment alternatives. During these difficult days it is important to drop the hate and appreciate life.
CELIS FRANCO
Town of Phelps