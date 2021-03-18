To the Editor:
A recent Facebook post: "I'm noticing so many ready to lynch the man who asked, 'Can I Kiss You?' and didn't have a problem with 'grab their xxxxxx.' Republicans are drooling as they smell Gov. Cuomo's sweat while ignoring an ex-president's misogynistic bluster."
And the young woman the governor hit on is paraded on national television for anyone to be titillated with her discomfort, like a peep show. To clamor for blood by an irresponsible politician is senseless. Citizens need to demand that political representatives deal with real issues instead of a media spectacle that distracts us from covering up nursing home death data to look good. Or fumbling the response to a pandemic. Or the lack of health care for millions in America.
Call him out and vote him out for his indiscretions. His political predators have little high ground to stand upon.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken