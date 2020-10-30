To the Editor:
If you walked the sidewalk on Cayuga Street in Seneca Falls in front of Veterans Park on Sunday, Oct. 18, you got an eyeful. You saw, in huge chalk block lettering, "expletive Trump," with the expletive being words that newspapers can't print. But I saw beyond the neat lettering and the colorful chalk. Here is what I saw:
I saw parents sitting at the dinner table with their children using foul language and encouraging their children to disrespect all authority and to break the law by defacing public property. I saw children mimicking their parents and boldly scrawling words that, with their youth and obvious lack of good parenting, they know very little about.
I have to wonder if their parents understand that democracy disappears under socialism. Do they teach their children, like most of us were taught in the public schools of the '50s and '60s, that socialist countries eventually blend into communism?
There are facts, dear reader, not slants or slams. Under communism, people are shot dead if they write something against the government. In our country, currently, we can send our kids out to write nasty things on public sidewalks. But while we are teaching our children to break the law to get what they want, to use foul language to intimidate, to lie and steal because we've taught them they're entitled, we are missing opportunities to make our world a better place. It is our children, the future generations, that will either realize your hopes and dreams or give up on them if they see that you don't care and send them out carelessly fueled by your negativity.
We can and should all vote in this presidential election by the way we feel. But our children are not ours. They belong to themselves. They and their children are the future we will never see. The least we can do is not introduce them to a boatload of negativity.
MARY B. GENTNER
Seneca Falls