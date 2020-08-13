To the Editor:
According to the Finger Lakes Times on July 30, during a meeting of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, a small group of protestors addressed the board concerning the issue of wearing masks during the current crisis.
That is their right, to protest, but it is not their right to put others in harm's way because of their beliefs.
The fact that four of the Seneca County supervisors: Mssrs. Trout, Enslow, Cleere, and Hayes — duly elected officials charged with looking out for the welfare of their respective constituents — choose not to wear masks at the meeting, is troubling, and sets a very poor example.
True, Seneca County has done quite well compared to other areas in curbing, or preventing, a wider outbreak. Do those protesters, and our supervisors, not see the correlation between mask usage and lower infection rates?
Perhaps they think it best, as well, to repeal the law that says we must wear seat belts, which, too, was unpopular when first enacted. People screamed of the loss of their freedom to drive a car while unrestrained behind the wheel. Perhaps they'd like to allow unrestricted smoking in public places once again, that was an unpopular rule when enacted, and still may be by those few who chose to ignore the dangers of smoking and second-hand smoke. How about throwing out the DWI laws, or the lowering the drinking age ... the list is endless.
But people, yes, we the people, have to be protected sometimes from our own poor judgement — or from our own stupidity. That is the function of rules of law.
Shame on you, supervisors Hayes, Cleere, Enslow, and Trout. This crisis is not over. Wear your masks, for your sakes, and ours.
GARY B. XAVIER
Ovid