Wearing a mask is not fun, but it’s necessary
To the Editor:
Regarding the “Mask Mandate Debate” article of Dec. 15, I’d like to say kudos to Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante owner Dick Austin. I know some counties and restaurants are not enforcing the mandate, so I was so happy to read that Bella’s is politely asking their customers to wear a mask or dine elsewhere. I have never dined there, but I definitely plan to now and hope that my fellow vaccinated, mask-wearing citizens will too.
I know it must be extremely difficult for restaurants and other businesses to try to operate during this terrible pandemic. Some of us are doing what we can to try to get us back to “normal” and protect our fellow citizens at the same time. We have received both vaccine doses and the booster, and although we are all tired of it, we wear our masks (I read somewhere that said if you don’t like wearing a mask you’re REALLY not going to like wearing a ventilator). A mask is a minor inconvenience.
The anti-vaxxers and anti mask-wearers are the ones prolonging this and hurting businesses and the economy. Maybe they won’t get sick enough to need hospitalization, but maybe they will transmit it to someone who will. Someone who may die or transmit it to a doctor, nurse or other healthcare worker who may also die. More than 3,600 healthcare workers died from Covid in the first year, just in the United States.
This is the only vaccination that has been politicized in the last 80 years. Born in 1955, I am so grateful that the government and parents everywhere trusted the science and had us vaccinated so that no child here has to suffer with polio or smallpox.
KATHLEEN JONES
Newark