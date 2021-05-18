To the Editor:
It pains me to read of the lack of trust in containing the COVID-19 virus. There are people who do not believe the advice of the scientists, who are the experts in this field.
Remember those first months, when our Governor strongly pushed us to use masks, keep our distances and wash hands often? New York was one of the few states whose case numbers declined. Many other state leaders were lenient and the results speak for themselves. These negative actions have slowed the progress in eliminating the virus and have allowed it to mutate into more contagious variants.
We can look forward to warm weather and more outside activities, which will lessen the spread of the virus. But we still need to be careful when inside. Even if we have had the injections, we are still advised to wear masks to prevent the possibility of our spreading the virus to those not vaccinated.
Masks are uncomfortable and can affect our ability to hear others clearly. But if all of us wear them, we can hope to return to a normal life soon.
SHIRLEY BLANCHARD
Geneva