To the Editor:
I take some offense to Cameron Miller's "Denim Spirit" column in the Finger Lakes Times on Aug. 11 ("Floppy hats and other thoughts").
I am known for wearing colorful shorts maybe to the knee most any time in the summer (70 degrees or better) when the location and occasion is fitting. I also frequently utilize a walking stick. Though it may not be an expensive stick, it is priceless as it was a gift from my kids. I use it frequently to attend and sometimes participate in military funerals (with appropriate apparel that does not include shorts). Shorts are comfortable for me and the stick helps to overcome some of the disability brought on by spinal stenosis.
I’m nearly an octogenarian and I didn’t realize my attire and habits stood out among the “normal" crowd. I do try to mix in some minor recreational activities rather than settle for a sedentary lifestyle. I guess I give some people something to talk about. Sorry I don’t have a floppy hat, just military associated headgear.
RALPH H. MILLER
Newark