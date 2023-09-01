To the Editor:
Anyone who attended the recent public meeting in Seneca Falls on Seneca Meadows Inc.’s proposed landfill expansion and then also read the article in the Finger Lakes Times on Aug. 25 about a lawsuit against the Greenidge bitcoin mining operation in Dresden has to be struck by the weird similarity between what was said by the Seneca Meadows spokesman and what was stated by Greenidge president Dale Irwin in the FLT article.
These guys obviously graduated from the same high school, “BS Academy.”
They are both “local guys” who respectively “love Seneca Falls” and “care deeply about the health of Seneca Lake” while heading up organizations that “ ... harm our environment and threaten the Finger Lakes’ $3 billion, 60,000 employee local agritourism economy,” (Yvonne Taylor, Seneca Lake Guardian, FLT, Aug. 25). Regarding Earthjustice, Seneca Lake Guardian and the Sierra Club, Irwin contemptuously stated “ ... nobody in the Finger Lakes listens to these gadflies anymore; they have zero credibility.”
Meanwhile, the latest actual ruling by DEC DENIED “ ... an application submitted by Greenidge ... to renew its Clean Air Act Title V air permit for the Greenidge ... generating station” because “ ... a renewal of the permit would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits ... “ (DEC statement on Greenidge, FLT article. Aug. 25). That denial was appealed by Greenidge, and a decision is pending from a NYS Administrative Law Judge.
The hypocrisy of these two “local guys” is disgusting. Anyone who really is interested in protecting our environment should contact our New York state elected officials and ask them to urge DEC to make a swift and correct ruling that would deny all applications by Greenidge to continue its pollution of our area.
SAM BONNEY
Geneva