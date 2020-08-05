To the Editor:
The letter in the July 28 issue of the Finger Lakes Times on Rep. Tom Reed's probe into New York state nursing homes receiving COVID-19 patients confuses me.
It seems that the author has already made up her mind when she writes "Governor Cuomo forced nursing homes to accept patients that had tested positive for COVID-19" and "Cuomo's fatal decision has cost the lives of so many."
I question those claims and welcome an independent investigation.
I hope, but doubt, that Rep. Reed's probe will report the following facts: 1) New York's Department of Health's investigation reported "patients admitted to nursing homes from hospitals were no longer contagious when admitted." 2) Sending patients to the nursing homes freed up needed hospital beds. 3) Gov. Cuomo was following the CDC's guidelines in placed at that time. 4) If the nursing home could not safely treat a COVID patient, the Department of Health would transfer the patient. 5) New York state has the largest nursing home population in the nation but ranks only 46th in nursing home deaths.
My research also found that the Republicans in Congress requested data about nursing homes deaths only from Democratic states. This smells like dirty politics to me.
RICH STEWART
Penn Yan