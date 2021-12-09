To the Editor:
I really hope this letter makes it into print because the people I'm writing about should receive a well-deserved THANK YOU from a recent patient at Rochester General Hospital — me.
I was fearful of an upcoming surgery along with concerns about pain, recovery time, etc. A secondary fear came from watching local TV coverage about the shortages of staff, long hours, and potential burnout from working in this terrible age of healthcare during COVID.
For sure, some patients and their families had to endure long waits in the ER waiting for their own rooms and other challenges due to the overload of patients.
So how did I make out? I was amazed at how good I was treated. I complimented one of he transport ladies at her expertise in navigating the gurney down the crowded hallways. She said, "Thank you honey, Il'l get you a card." She was referring to a card that patients could fill out if they received excellent care. By discharge I had filled out 38 cards.
Thank you Dr. Whitbeck and all your wonderful staff.
JOSEPH MONAHAN
Newark