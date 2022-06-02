To the Editor:
On May 28, the Finger Lakes Times printed a letter to the editor regarding the fact that Nancy Pelosi’s bishop has denied her the reception of the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar: the Eucharist. Mrs. Pelosi has repeatedly declared she is not in union with the Catholic Church’s teaching regarding abortion. She publicly denounces the teaching, while still calling herself a practicing Catholic.
When we receive the Body and Blood of Christ, with our “Amen,” we are saying we believe and are in communion with the teachings of the Church.
If Mrs. Pelosi is a practicing Catholic, she must believe what the church, that Jesus founded, teaches. If she does not, she is not a “practicing” Catholic. This is not to say she cannot reunite with the church. Like the Amish practice of shunning, this is not a punishment, but a call to return to God after veering off the path and becoming lost. We pray she finds her way back.
Mr. Pontius’ letter also asks if “this is the same Catholic Church that … supported clergy who were child molesters and allowed them to … continue serving communion to the very people they molested … ?” He called it a “grave evil.” Indeed, it is. But the sins of some of the clergy do not change the teaching.
When will the world realize we are in a spiritual battle? Pray for our politicians and our church leaders. We are all sinners and need to pray for each other.
THERESA TRICKLER
Waterloo