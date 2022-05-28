To the Editor:
The Supreme Court members are being picketed in the United States upon a leak on their might-be Roe v. Wade decision. There is national law, 18 U.S.C. § 1507 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 1507 Picketing or parading which states: Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.
Yet, every week when I travel to Rochester to picket Planned Parenthood (who make millions of dollars on exterminating preborn children), I am not allowed to go over a line. Also, there are signs for passersby, who honk in support of us, warning they could receive a $200 fine.
A group from Rochester has purchased a mobile ultrasound van, but Planned Parenthood, who does NOT offer ultrasounds, has prevented this vehicle to park on either side of University Avenue. Why? Because this view of a baby in the womb might cut into their treasure chest. According to information I found on the web, “Despite churches and businesses that were forced to close due to governors’ COVID executive orders, Planned Parenthood killed a record number 354,871 unborn babies via abortion during its 2019-20 fiscal year. That is an increase of 9,199 compared to the previous year, according to its latest annual report.”
I don’t understand why the American press continues to educate one side of this issue! There are two bodies in every pregnancy (sometimes more) … the woman and her preborn child/ren. Where are the photos of the “products of conception” that show tiny arms, legs, a head and a heart that stops beating? Why won’t the media let the pro-life side educate the public on what an abortion details, as they refuse to sell ads to us? Are they afraid of the truth?
We need true investigative reporters … there are two sides to every issue.
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo