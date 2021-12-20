What do pets want for holiday?
To the Editor:
What do dogs and cats really want for the holidays? Here’s what they would ask Santa for if they could.
Dogs want a harness to replace any shock, prong, or choke collars on their necks. Cats want to see declawing banned and to receive a scratching post to keep their nails trimmed as nature intended.
Dogs want to be allowed to sniff the bushes during their walks, as well as setting the pace and choosing the route once in a while. Cats dream of a room with view, or having a “catio” to lounge in.
Both want states to pass spay/neuter laws to help end animal homelessness and shelters to “fix” all adopted animals before they go home so they won’t add to the overpopulation crisis kittens are facing. They also want people to be brave enough not to subject their animal companions to prolonged suffering in their final days because it’s so hard to say goodbye.
Most of all, animals want your love and attention.
On their behalf, PETA wants the words “owner” and “pet” replaced with “guardian” and “companion” and all animals to be treated as cherished and respected members of the family.
Other ways to make animals’ wishes come true are at PETA.org.
INGRID NEWKIRK
President
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Washington, DC