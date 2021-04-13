What exactly is columnist calling for canceling?
To the Editor:
The Voice of D’Amocracy, like scattershot, unleashed a mixture of shoutouts of America’s greatness, and a vague rant about canceling “cancel culture.” (Finger Lakes Times, March 29). While we agree on the importance of voicing our opinions respectfully, what does Mr. D’Amico want to cancel?
Does he include the removal of the Columbus statue in Syracuse and other cities as cancel culture? It has caught the headlines and ire of those who value what Columbus represents: a celebration of Italians in America. But there’s more to the story.
The Columbus and other church-sponsored expeditions expressed white supremacy and Christianity as “Manifest Destiny.” The statue represents the colonial ethic that justified the murder and enslavement of millions of people based upon their skin color and religious beliefs. The “Doctrine of Discovery” was the official justification the church gave for the theft of land and the genocidal slaughter of indigenous peoples the world over.
The “Columbus holiday” was enshrined in American culture in the 1930s to entice Italians to partake in the democratic ideals of America. After decades of anti-Italian and hostile treatment of immigrants, the holiday was fabricated to dissuade them from the allure of the fascist regime of their homeland.
If I understand “cancel culture,” it’s about deleting objectionable images and expressions. Some Dr. Seuss books contained offensive stereotypes. Was removing the books the right thing to do? Was it censorship? Perhaps such artifacts like books and statues of dethroned cultural icons can be put in a museum for reflection. A tough call when teaching our children right from wrong.
After centuries of demeaning characterizations of people of color, changes in our cultural artifacts need to be made. Respectful portrayal of those who contributed to the building of America would be more inclusive.
It takes honesty and courage to look at the shifting sensibilities of history and making adjustments as current events reveal the fault lines of how the past is told. Seeing American history beyond the propaganda of greatness, is to come to terms with the sordid history as well as including the genius, tenacity and dignity of those left out of the story.
Loving one’s country is about honoring and knowing what the land and the peoples took and gave to make their pursuit of life, liberty and happiness a reality. Patriotism is about honoring the creativity and sacrifices made to uphold ideals such as “in pluribus, unum,” out of many, one. Akwe:kon is Mohawk for “All of us.”
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken