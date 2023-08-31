What happened at Kansas paper mirrors our country
To the Editor:
I figured we would eventually hear from you about this striking fascist response to a local paper (“Kansas episode ‘chilling,’” Times, Aug. 19). Excellently crafted statement, but I think it was too measured.
With a history of our presidential attempt to silence and weaken the press, to our present president less visible to the public, we are missing something vital to our society. From the press not only supporting a failed coup and other crimes to the loss of connections between one another in communities across the country with the loss of local and hyper-local news, it is the Mike Cutillos of the world as the only chance for our future.
The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle has chosen to not even deliver the paper to our address, and the New York Times continuously saying they are delivering to us, the Sodus Record unable to remain financially viable, the Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo papers dropping most editorial writing, we are becoming a nation-state of hyper-separation, with no opportunity to speak our differences. We have become lemmings of falsehood and ignorance.
I rest in peace.
JOHN L GHERTNER, MD
Sodus