To the Editor:
First, they claim to understand what historians claim they don’t. They might call themselves “originalists,” even though the original framers of the Constitution were clear in stating that laws are not to be static. Thomas Jefferson wrote: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. … “
Chief Judge Roberts claimed that racism was dead when major sections of the Voting Rights Act were deemed invalid with help from his colleagues. And now we see many states and municipalities changing laws, making it harder for people of color and the poor to vote.
Then they claimed that a “well-regulated militia” (Second Amendment quote) could be almost anyone with an AR15.
And SCOTUS claimed that citizens could be corporate documents in the Citizens United case.
With great authority, the Supremes changed 100 years of jurisprudence in claiming that corporations have First Amendment rights of free speech, eroding our voice at the election box.
And then, led by a group of old men against an opinion of the majority of the population, they have defined life which even the field of medicine has difficulty claiming. It’s OK to drop bombs on babies, deny children food and education, and to limit healthcare, but abortions are a religious no-no and therefore bad for all.
And it is only now that they claim ignorance, the first honest SCOTUS statement in modern times. “You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts, ... “ Justice Elena Kagan said of the Supreme Court during hearings about “Limiting Protections for Social Media Platforms” recently. But they surely will rule anyway.
Imagine a group of mostly stodgy old men controlling our culture, our bodies, and our lives. They are so out of touch with our reality that they go into clandestine meetings and dinner parties with those with large bankrolls who are affected by their pronouncements instead of walking into a Piggly Wiggly or 7-11 to buy a gallon of milk like the rest of us.
They must step back in humility and honesty and force the legislature, directly elected by us, to make the real decisions about how we live. As I would say: “Keep your hands off our bodies and our minds as you are not the nine greatest experts on most everything.”
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Sodus