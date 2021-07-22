To the Editor:
I recently took a photo of a sign, the likes of which, I have seen throughout Seneca County. It read: "Making America Last ... Satan's Choice ... Biden Harris 2020 ... Now a Proven Liar - Traitor - Bought."
I ask what does the sign poster wish to accomplish?
Sure, you are free to express your First Amendment rights, but does this do anything to promote the common good?
Is this not divisive? Even hateful?
I am reminded of Ephesians 4:29-32: “Make a clean break with all cutting, backbiting, profane talk. Be kind and loving to each other. Forgive each other, the same as God forgave you, through Christ.”
Or, perhaps Corinthians 10:23: “I have the right to do anything, you say — but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything — but not everything is constructive."
Are these not the preferred paths?
Which path does the poster of this sign choose?
J. PETER GREGOIRE
Romulus