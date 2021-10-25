To the Editor:
This letter expresses only my opinion, and will require no fact checking.
Recently, the Finger Lakes Times reported on a request by city government to dredge the lake along the lakefront in preparation for the construction of a marina there. I do wonder if they asked the flora and fauna there what they thought about the idea. But more to the point, I thought that we had pounded a wooden stake through the heart of this old lakefront commercialization vampire long ago — remember infamous building 13 and lakefront condominiums? Paul Revere looked to the old church tower for a signal warning of a British attack — one light if by land and two if by sea. So I raise a two-light signal — the attack on our lakefront is now coming by lake.
I thought that we had decided that the lakefront is to be a refuge for flora and fauna and people — all of us, rich, poor, old and young — where we can relax, reflect, sail, skip rocks, watch the clouds and waves, and become more one with the natural world. But sadly, the city appears to be hell-bent on opening a nest for noisy, polluting, power boats, and their owners who are rich enough to buy a home on the lake without building a condominium. Talk about killing the goose that laid the golden egg, or selling your birthright for a bowl of pottage.
Patriots of sanity and a green lakefront: Rise up and fight this seemingly never ending battle to preserve Geneva’s Gem.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva