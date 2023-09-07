What’s happening in Border City is appalling
To the Editor:
What is happening in Border City and Seneca County? Does anyone find it suspicious that Seneca County code enforcement condemned the Border City Hose Co. firehouse due to a “black mold” issue, yet they never put a notice on the building?
Note that the individual who did this is employed as a Code Enforcement Officer for Seneca County and, interestingly,, is a commissioner for the Border City Fire District. Said individual went around lying about past member(s) of the board for “trying to get us one station,” and here he is trying to pull the wool over the taxpayers’ eyes yet again.
Said Code Enforcement Officer/Commissioner had the audacity to bring our, taxpayers’ trucks to Serven Fire House with the “black mold spoors” to infect yet another station, all in the name of doing exactly what he/they said should never happen — and that is bring us down to one firehouse.
Just think, for all you in Border City who voted these individuals in … interesting, right?!
As a Seneca County Code Enforcement Officer, he should absolutely know better. This boils down to nothing but a witch hunt and reeks of utter jealously. Said Code Enforcement Officer(s) was turned in numerous times for dereliction of duty and abuse of taxpayer monies.
Magically, the black mold is no longer a threat and the Border City Hose Co. is back running. Huh, interesting.
Yet another example of abuse of power of said individual(s) is that I have endured myself, under the guise of Seneca County Code Enforcement, a bogus report generated by another member of the Border City Fire Commissioners (again, remember one member is employed through Code Enforcement for Seneca County) in order to get into my house and went through it with a fine-tooth comb. Who is policing him and his rental house on Border City Road?
My family and extended family have gone through ridiculous scrutiny and have been stonewalled trying to get permits to improve our property, only to be denied. This is nothing short of this individual’s jealously of this family’s education, reputation and training. Sad that this stems from nothing short of the Border City Fire District/Seneca County Code Enforcement abuse of perceived power.
More people need to come forward, especially all of you who have made complaints only to be ignored and the issue swept under the rug.
TAMMY CAMPBELL MORABITO
Geneva